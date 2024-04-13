Artist to complete mural honoring victims of Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

By Cristina Mendez

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Dallas artist behind the mural dedicated to the six men who lost their lives on the Francis Scott Key Bridge will put the final protective coating on the project by Saturday.

Ahead of the finishing touches, Roberto Marquez organized a candlelight vigil Friday evening at the memorial site on Ft. Smallwood Road to pray for the men who remain missing in the collapse site.

So far, recovery divers have reunited the families of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Castillo Cabrera and Maynor Suazo-Sandoval with their bodies.

But Miguel Luna, Jose Lopez and Carlos Hernandez remain missing.

“This is something I can contribute, and I will keep on doing it,” Marquez said. “And my pay, my pay is not that money right there. It’s when they come.”

Marquez said he travels around the world to memorialize loved ones lost in tragic events that range from natural disasters to gun violence.

The mural that’s set-up just outside of Ft. Armistead Park was a collaboration with the community, according to Marquez.

Crosses are accompanied with flags from each victim’s birth country and are adorned with personal items, including construction hard hats, boots and pictures.

The Luna family left handprints on the mural, Marquez said, while others wrote messages.

Heldi Lopez, one of the people who attended the vigil, said she is a family friend of the Suazo-Sandoval family.

Lopez said she hopes the other loved ones are able to find closure soon.

“The family is so very broken heart,” Lopez said. “I tell them, I’ll be here. I’ll give you support.”

