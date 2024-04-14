Expectant mother hit by vehicle after exiting bus seriously injured

By Sarah Motter

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — An expectant mother sustained serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle after getting off a Kansas City bus over the weekend.

The Kansas City, Mo., Police Department says that just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Independence and Garfield Ave. – near the Independence Plaza Park – with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a silver Ford Focus had been headed west on Independence Ave. in the first lane. At the same time, a pregnant pedestrian attempted to cross from the south to the north side of the street.

KCPD said the expectant mother got off the KC ATA bus, began to cross the street and was mid-block – just west of Garfield Ave. – when she was hit by the Ford. She hit the windshield and front end of the vehicle.

Emergency crews said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford remained uninjured.

As of 8:45 p.m., no further information has been released, including the names of the individuals.

