Golfer playing at JC Melrose Country Club killed after tree falls on cart

By Alexandra Simon

CHELTENHAM, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A person playing golf at the JC Melrose Country Club in Cheltenham Township Saturday died after a tree fell on their golf cart.

Cheltenham Township Police said officers were called to the Montgomery County club, located at 7600 Tookany Creek Parkway, just after 3 p.m. on April 13. At the course, they found the victim in the passenger seat of the golf cart “with a large tree on top of them,” police said.

According to police, the tree fell on the cart as the pair drove along the course. The golf cart driver had only minor injuries.

Officials have not identified the victim, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Cheltenham Police are asking anyone who might’ve witnessed the accident to call 215-885-1600 or email PoliceTips@CheltenhamPA.gov.

