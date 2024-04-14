Shooting outside high school leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

By KCTV Staff

BLUE SPRINGS, Missouri (KCTV) — A Saturday night shooting left two adults dead and one teen injured. The cause is still under investigation.

The Blue Springs Police Department was dispatched to Wilbur Young Park outside of Blue Springs South High School at 10:31 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

According to police, three people were shot near the park’s volleyball courts. Two of the victims, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, died from their injuries. The third victim, a 17-year-old male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police could not confirm if the 17-year-old is a Blue Springs School District student.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but there were reportedly many witnesses.

The incident remains under investigation and Blue Springs police anticipate releasing more information throughout the remainder of Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blue Springs police dispatch at 816-228-0152.

