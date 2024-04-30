Multiple agencies honor Deputy Tobin Bolter

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Nine days ago, Deputy Tobin Bolter was killed during a routine traffic stop. The driver, 65-year-old Dennis Mulqueen, shot and killed Deputy Bolter before he even was able to reach the car's window.

Members of law enforcement are a tight-knit group and the ripples from Deputy Bolter's death have been felt by multiple agencies throughout our region. Sergeant Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office explains how officers are feeling following Deputy Bolter's death.

"It is felt through the profession. So, we recognize there's families and, and coworkers and communities that are affected by these things. So, they need to know they're supported. They need to know that if anything good can come out of a tragedy that there's, support from the profession and that the community is there for them, and that will always remember the sacrifices they're made," Sergeant Lovell said.

Agencies from the region participated in a procession that took Deputy Bolter's casket from Eagle to the Ford Center in Nampa.

Sergeant Lovell said it was an easy decision to be a part of Tuesday's services.

"Everyone that, goes over there or does something to help support and participate in those honors for Deputy Boulter Tuesday, is doing so because it's important, and, it's a good feeling to see a big show of support from agencies, from the community. And, the hope is, I think, it helps with the healing of the family and the others that are involved and affected by it," Sergeant Lovell added.

While Ada County is over 300 miles away from Bonneville County, Sergeant Lovell shared no matter how far, when it comes to law enforcement it is important for them to stand in support of those who need support in the profession.

"We do the best we can to be a resource for them and, hold each other up because we know that there will be other emergency situations and other things that happen, and we need to best prepare for them. And we can't let these things break us. They may bend us. You know, but, we take care of each other and we know our role in the community," Sergeant Lovell said.

Sergeant Lovell said they try to do everything they can to come home safe each night. However, each officer recognizes the danger of their job and prepares for the possibility they might not make it home.

"That's always a goal and something we're always striving to and built into that is that mindset and culture of we need to make it home every day, right? And, this job is important to our communities. It's important to have a strong layer of public safety. And, when incidents happened that, injure, by violence and things that injure our officers...it's unnecessary and it's sad to see those things happen," Sergeant Lovell shared.

Sergeant Lovell said no matter what, the sacrifice of Deputy Bolter will always be remembered.

"We're always going to remember our heroes that have been killed in the line of duty. We never forget them. We always want to remember they have families left behind. We always want to, recognize the sacrifice that they made for their community," Sergeant Lovell said.

May 15th is National Peace Officer Day, a day to honor and remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Memorials and vigils will be held throughout the week to pay tribute to these brave officers. Sergeant Lovell stated that Deputy Bolter will be at the forefront in many of these memorials and vigils.