Mobile family grieves the death of Dadeville shooting victim as anniversary of the mass shooting approaches

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Monday, April 15 marks one year since a mass shooting erupted at a birthday party in Dadeville.

Four died and 32 were injured. 17-year-old Shaunkivia “Keke” Nicole Smith was one of those shot and killed. Smith was just four weeks shy of graduating high school with zealous plans to attend UAB to become a nurse.

Keke’s cousin, Amy Jackson of Mobile, says the grieving never stops. With the anniversary of the shooting looming in the Dadeville community, Keke’s friends and family have been honoring her life all week long.

“It just affected everybody- the whole nation, to be exact,” said Jackson. “She would look at you and just smile- the twinkle in her eye- I want everyone to remember her as just a big ball of sunshine.”

On Saturday, over 200 guests donned their black-tie best at a memorial gala in Smith’s honor. Two high school seniors were awarded generous nursing scholarships.

“We had two recipients last night- Kahlia Wilson and Olivia Wilson- they are seniors at Dadeville High School. We honored them in Shaunkivia’s name in the amount of $3000 each,” Jackson added.

Jackson says she’s trying to find purpose in the pain and that she hopes for a better future.

“We’re hoping that they get control of the guns and the mental health of young children to where they have to think before they make a decision. We just gotta get a handle on our youth in the community,” she said.

As feelings from one year ago resurface for many hurting families, Jackson is asking the community for support.

“Pray for everybody. Pray for the victims. Pray for the families and also pray for the suspect’s families as well,” she said.

Dadeville is preparing for a somber week with several memorial events.

