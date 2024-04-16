1-year-old child dies after dog attack in North Texas

By S.E. Jenkins

Click here for updates on this story

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (KTVT) — A 1-year-old child died after a dog attack in Duncanville, police said.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, Duncanville police officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Lime Leaf Ln. where it was reported a small child had been attacked by dogs.

Officers and paramedics immediately began performing life-saving measures on the unconscious child, Duncanville PD said.

Officers provided an emergency escort for Duncanville Medics to take the child to the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas due to the severity of the injuries.

The child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The babysitter tried to stop the attack and pull the dogs from the child, Duncanville PD said, but she wasn’t able to. She was also injured.

Duncanville Animal Control responded to the scene and took possession of three German shepherd mixes. Duncanville Police Chief Matthew Stogneor said all three dogs were involved in the attack. One dog weighs 100 pounds and the other two weigh 80 pounds.

They are now in quarantine pending surrender by their owner. If not surrendered, DPD will file with the court to declare them dangerous dogs.

Police said this was not a random attack and the child did not live in the home where the attack took place but was being babysat there and there were three other children in the house at the time. The other children were unharmed, Stogneor said.

Officers said the dogs were outside and somehow made their way inside the house.

The investigation is ongoing and there is potential for criminal charges to be filed, Duncanville Police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.