Charges against Catholic priest in Mobile revolve around allegations of fondling, unwanted kissing

By Brendan Kirby

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The arrest of a Catholic priest stems from allegations that he fondled a woman and forced an unwanted kiss on her during separate incidents last month, according to court records.

Mobile police arrested David Joseph Tokarz over the weekend after a magistrate issued an arrest warrant charging him with sexual misconduct and harassing communications, according to Mobile Municipal Court records. Tokarz, 73, was pastor of Our Savior Catholic Church on Cody Road in west Mobile.

The alleged victim made a sworn statement on Friday alleging that Tokarz hugged her on March 2. As he released her from the hug, he rubbed his hands on her breasts and patted them, according to the allegations.

The second alleged incident occurred on March 6 after a meeting in the rectory, a church building where priests live. The woman alleges that he kissed her on the lips without consent, according to court records.

Sexual misconduct is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum of one year in jail. The harassment charge is a Class C misdemeanor, which carries a three-month maximum jail sentence, if convicted.

Tokarz is scheduled to appeal in court for an arraignment on May 1.

