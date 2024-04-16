Patrick Mahomes graces TIME cover as one of 100 Most Influential People

By Web staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Life can’t be much better for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes. He is the father of two young children, his wife is a Sports Illustrated model and commercials featuring him run regularly on national television. Oh, and that is just off the field.

On Tuesday morning, TIME revealed the three-time Super Bowl MVP has been named one of “The World’s Most Influential People” for a second consecutive year.

The column opened with Mahomes reflecting on the Chiefs’ Christmas Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. “Santa definitely wasn’t as fun,” Mahomes said in the TIME article. “That game kind of turned my mind. Where I was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to turn it around. Right now.’”

The feature delves into the global notoriety of the Chiefs after Taylor Swift began attending games last season to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Patrick said he and Brittany Mahomes became friends with Swift, and the team enjoyed the spotlight.

“We like having that visibility. At the end of the day, football has always been this bruising sport,” Mahomes told TIME. “We want to make it fun, where kids grow up and play football and show their personality and be who they are. This year really magnified that.”

As far as other ambitions for the Chiefs’ superstar off the football field? Mahomes played high school and collegiate baseball, and he relayed that he would be open to some spring training with the Kansas City Royals, in whom he has a partial ownership stake.

“I’ve talked to the Royals,” Mahomes said. “And if I can maybe go out to a spring training, I’m not opposed to that. I’ll get it approved by the Chiefs and everything like that. But maybe one of these years I go out there and see what I got. See if I can still hit the ball or pitch or whatever that is. Maybe not in the games but I can at least practice with them.”

