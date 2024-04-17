Des Moines man completes his 29th Boston Marathon

By Ophelie Jacobson

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Des Moines made it past the finish line of the Boston Marathon — for the 29th time.

John Taylor completed 27 of the 29 Boston Marathons consecutively. And he said he is already looking ahead to next year when he hopes to complete his 30th.

He is part of what’s called the Quarter Century Club. It’s a group of runners who have completed 25 or more consecutive Boston Marathons.

Taylor told KCCI that Monday’s race was emotional for him because he didn’t know if he would be able to complete it.

“It’s just that feeling I had turning onto Boylston Street when I could see the finish line in the distance knowing I’ve actually pulled this off. I did it,” Tayor said. “That was the same feeling when I did Boston Marathon number one.”

Monday’s race was Taylor’s 113th marathon overall. He said he’s already looking ahead to next year’s race.

