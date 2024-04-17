Embracing Earth Month: Celebrating Wanjiku “Wawa” Gatheru’s Environmental Advocacy

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 16, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — April in Houston marks not only the bloom of bluebonnets but also Earth Month, a time when we turn our eyes to the guardians of our planet. Among these champions is Wanjiku “Wawa” Gatheru, an inspiring figurehead in the fight for environmental justice. As Earth Day approaches on April 22nd, Houston Style Magazine shines a spotlight on Gatheru’s remarkable contributions.

Wawa’s journey is a testament to transformative leadership, gaining her accolades in high-profile publications like Teen Vogue, Essence, and Forbes’ “30 Under 30.” Her story has reached a crescendo with her recognition as the first Black person to be awarded the trifecta of Rhodes, Truman, and Udall scholarships—an achievement that resounded across national media.

At the forefront of her mission is the Black Girl Environmentalist (BGE), a powerhouse organization she founded that is now a beacon for Black youth leadership in environmental discourse. BGE’s core mission is to forge pathways and bolster retention for Black women in climate-related fields, a pursuit essential for a diverse and just climate future.

Wawa’s initiatives extend beyond organizational boundaries. A Public Voices Fellow on the Climate Crisis and a board member of prominent environmental organizations, she holds an MSc in Environmental Governance from the University of Oxford. Her influence in shaping climate conversations has led to her recent induction into the inaugural National Environmental Youth Advisory Council of the EPA, setting a precedent for federal youth-led advisory boards.

Wawa’s voice has been pivotal in amplifying the narratives of communities most affected by environmental injustices. Her dedication to ensuring that Black women and gender-expansive individuals are heard is unwavering, understanding that their insights are crucial for achieving a just and sustainable world for all.

Gatheru, at only 25, is a galvanizing force, proving that with passion and commitment, the climate movement can indeed be inclusive and representative. Her legacy is just beginning to unfold, and as she continues to advocate for equity in environmental governance, she remains a shining example for young activists everywhere.

In recognition of her strides and impact, let’s amplify the call for a greener future this Earth Month. Houston Style Magazine is proud to celebrate Wanjiku “Wawa” Gatheru dedication and achievements. Join us in supporting her enduring commitment to our planet and the diverse voices that advocate for its care.

For more info, visit wawagatheru.org

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.