Former teacher allowed other students to attack 7-year-old classmate, lawsuit alleges

By James Howell Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — An Indianapolis child and their mother have filed a lawsuit against IPS, staff members, after they were allegedly attacked by other students.

The attacks were allegedly recorded and encouraged by a teacher at George Washington Carver Montessori IPS School 87 – which is located at 2411 Indianapolis Ave.

That teacher, who WRTV will not name as they face no criminal charges, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Also listed as defendants are IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson, the school’s principal and vice principal, and a substitute teacher.

As stated in the complaint, the second grade student has “sensory sensitivities, an executive function disorder and probable learning disabilities.”

The student was subject to “fight club-type disciple” in the teachers class over a span of approximately three months, according to the complaint.

On at least one occasion, the teacher recorded the fighting – which he accidentally showed to parents during a conference in November, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges the teacher held the boy down on multiple occasions and allowed other students to hit and kick him.

In naming IPS and administrators in the complaint, the student’s mother claims she reported the abuse to staff members on multiple occasions.

The student, according to the complaint, is now being homeschooled.

