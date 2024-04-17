Honoring Legacy and Learning: FREE ADMISSION at Holocaust Museum Houston in May

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 16, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Discover history and honor memories at the Holocaust Museum Houston (HMH), with complimentary access on select dates this May. Engage with the powerful narratives and preserve the legacies of Holocaust survivors Walter Kase and Stefi Altman with two dedicated FREE ADMISSION Days.

On Sunday, May 5, 2024, HMH invites the community to reflect on the bravery and resilience of individuals like Walter Kase, as we mark the anniversary of his liberation. The museum’s doors will open FREE of charge in recognition of his story, thanks to the generous support of the Walter Kase Endowment Fund. This day also coincides with Yom HaShoah, a time of commemoration for the victims of the Holocaust.

Join us again on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, for a no-cost educational opportunity in tribute to Stefi Altman’s harrowing journey through and beyond the Holocaust. Her legacy continues through the Stefi Altman Endowment Fund, inspiring visitors to remember and learn from her experiences.

Additionally, Holocaust Museum Houston is proud to participate in the Blue Star Museums program. Starting Armed Forces Day, May 18, through Labor Day, September 2, 2024, all active-duty servicemembers and their families are welcomed with open arms and FREE ADMISSION.

Plan your visit and secure your complimentary tickets at: hmh.org/tickets. HMH, located at 5401 Caroline Street, extends a warm welcome to all with bilingual exhibits in English and Spanish. Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, with free Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and special open Mondays on selected holidays. Enhance your experience with a visit to The Bagel Shop @ The Museum, and remember, parking is conveniently available. For further details on planning your visit, go to hmh.org/visit.

