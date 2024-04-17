KC Current and Parade of Hearts team up for display honoring women at CPKC Stadium

By Alan Sharpe

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — They’re calling it “Queens of The Heartland.”

Fans at the Kansas City Current’s new soccer stadium will see two pieces that are a part of the annual Parade of Hearts.

On Tuesday, Parade of Hearts showed off two new hearts designed to celebrate women. They will be placed at the KC Current’s new home through August. They say both designs are painted to show women’s empowerment in the KC area and honor the women who lead.

“Serve as extraordinary role models for young women everywhere. Do you hear me? Everywhere. Not just here, everywhere,” Parade of Hearts Chairwoman LaVon Colhour said.

Parade of Hearts organizers believe the display is a great way to display that message.

“Art can be equally impactful in community building and engagement,” Colhour said.

Tuesday’s Parade of Hearts event kicks off the 2024 season. On Sunday, 101 new hearts will be displayed all over the metro.

“We want the Parade of Hearts to send a message of unification of our community and our country,” Parade of Hearts Chairwoman LaVon Colhour said.

And it all starts at CPKC Stadium.

There will be about 100 hearts throughout the metro. Download the Parade of Hearts app to see where they are located.

