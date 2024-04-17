Mobile PD: Burglary suspect dead after shots fired by apartment resident

By Mike Brantley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A 23-year-old man was killed as he was attempting to break into an apartment on Grelot Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mobile Police Department. Police said a resident fired shots in the “self-defense incident.”

This happened just after 1 p.m. at Ashford Place Apartments at 6075 Grelot Road.

Officers found the man deceased on the ground. Investigators said the deceased suspect and Okoye Day, 22, of Mobile, were part of a group attempting to break into an apartment.

Day was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. Records show he was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The MPD said the case will be presented to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office for review for possible additional charges.

The name of the deceased will be released upon notification of the next of kin, police said.

