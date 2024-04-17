MPS School worker charged in drive-by shooting, sexual assault of student

By Cyreia Sandlin

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A contract worker for Milwaukee Public Schools is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student and going on a shooting spree with him.

Oshai Williams is in jail facing several charges, after prosecutors say the student used her gun to shoot up a home in the Franklin Heights neighborhood on Feb. 1.

According to the criminal complaint, 30-year-old Oshai Williams worked at Marshall High School where she met a 16-year-old boy, and they became romantically involved.

Investigators discovered the relationship while investigating a drive-by shooting at 27th Street and Auer Avenue.

The woman who lived in the home still does not know why someone randomly fired into her house.

“We went to Checkers, got something to eat, then shots came out of nowhere. It just would not stop. It was going all through my house. Like, I had to get on top of my kids,” she told WISN 12 News.

When asked if had heard of the suspects, she said “Never in my life.”

According to the criminal complaint from the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office, Williams told police the 16-year-old boy got a phone call she thought was a taunt about shots being fired into her own home a few days earlier. The boy told her to drive to 28th Street and Auer Avenue, and when they got there, he pulled her loaded gun out of her purse and started shooting out of the passenger window.

During that investigation, a Bureau of Child Welfare official interviewed the teenager. He told them he and Williams started hanging out after school at her house. He said the relationship turned intimate, and they had been dating for several months.

Williams faces charges of sexual assault of a Student by school staff, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and discharge of firearm/vehicle-building.

In a statement to WISN 12 News, MPS said:

MPS is aware of misconduct allegations related to an individual who was contracted to perform work at one of our schools. The individual has never been an employee of Milwaukee Public Schools.

In accordance with District policy and Federal and State law, the District does not comment on the circumstances of our individual students and their families.

MPS takes all matters seriously that impact the well-being, learning, and advancement of our students. All personnel matters are addressed according to district policy.

