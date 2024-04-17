Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art to auction off iconic Monet painting

By Connor Hills

Click here for updates on this story

Kansas City, missouri (KMBC) — Claude Monet’s renowned painting, “The Mill at Limetz,” currently housed at the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, is heading to auction.

If you’ve only heard the name of one impressionist or just the name of one artist, period, there’s a good chance that name is Monet.

KMBC spoke with Aimee Marceraeu DeGalan, the Nelson-Atkins European Curator of Art, to discuss why Monet’s work is among the most popular and expensive in art history.

“I think these paintings are visually beautiful. They take us away from the hustle and bustle in many respects of the cities,” DeGalan added.

On Sunday, the museum announced that Christie’s auction house in Paris would oversee the sale of “Mill at Limetz.” The proceeds will be used to create a new endowment for the museum and help buy other works of art for its collection.

The painting was put to canvas in 1888 and has been part of the collection at the Nelson-Atkins since 1986. It was partially gifted to the museum by Ethel B. Atha. Her family later sold their stake in the painting to the museum.

According to the Smithsonian, it could fetch between $18-25 million at auction.

“Even though it’s got the subject matter that’s recognizable. It was really experimental for Monet. The paint is just loaded up and luscious,” DeGalan explained.

The painting has been a popular attraction at the museum, and its departure is a significant loss.

“It was one of those things where we never owned it completely outright, and so we knew this was a possibility,” DeGalan admitted.

Despite the departure of classic work, the Nelson Atkins Museum still houses four other Monet paintings, including a new exhibit.

“He was such an influential artist, but also he was influenced by many other things, and so the series Monet and Conversation will bring these things together,” DeGalan said.

The painting has already been moved to France in preparation for next month’s auction.

“We’ve enjoyed it for so so many years and while we’re sad to see it go, it really is giving us the opportunity to breathe life into other areas of the collection,” DeGalan stated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.