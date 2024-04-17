Prisoner in Folsom dies after pinned to ground by staff, CDCR says

By Daniel Macht

FOLSOM, california (KCRA) — A man incarcerated in Folsom died after being pinned to the ground by officers on Friday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

Staff had responded to a disturbance in a housing unit on April 12 at 6:55 p.m. when Christopher Leong charged and began to hit staff, CDCR said. Officers first tried to put him into physical restraints but then pinned him to the ground after he lashed out and spit at officers, CDCR said.

Leong lost consciousness and stopped breathing. Despite medical aid being “immediately provided” and paramedics called, Leong was pronounced dead, CDCR said.

Ten staffers reported minor injuries.

Leong was admitted to the California State Prison, Sacramento on June 7, 2011. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for firearm, attempted murder and gang-related charges.

The Office of Inspector General has been notified about the incident and the Sacramento County Coroner will determine Leong’s official cause of death.

CDCR’s Deadly Force Investigations Team will also assist in the investigation.

The high-security prison in Folsom houses about 1,650 people and has a staff of 1,700.

