Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

School bus driver in NC charged with multiple sex crimes involving student, investigators say

By
Published 11:43 AM

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

    BLADEN COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A school bus driver has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving a student, according to investigators in Bladen County, North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said they were notified on April 10 about an incident with the driver and a student.

During an investigation, authorities said they received notification from several additional parents stating their children had come forward with similar complaints against the same bus driver.

David Earl Denkins, 63, of Tar Heel, North Carolina, has been charged with two counts of felony taking indecent liberties with a student by school personnel other than a teacher, school administrator, student teacher, school safety officer or coach, two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and two counts misdemeanor child abuse.

He is currently being held at Bladen County Detention Center under a $ 1,000,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content