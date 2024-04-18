American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple

By Joe Lofaro

MONTREAL (CTV Network) — American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.

Lehrer was charged with murder after the bodies of Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand were found in a burnt out car on the Caribbean island last December.

Lehrer is now expected to stay behind bars, along with his co-accused, Robert Snider Jr.(opens in a new tab), at least until a preliminary hearing scheduled for June.

Langlois was a well-known Quebec businessman and the founder of Softimage, a digital effects program used on many blockbuster films including Jurassic Park, The Matrix and Harry Potter. He owned an eco-resort in Dominica and lived there with his wife.

Court documents said one Lehrer had been involved in a years-long dispute over use of a road leading to the couple’s resort(opens in a new tab), Coulibri Ridge.

A protest was held at the high court as Lehrer applied to be released from prison earlier this month.

The victims were well known on the island for helping Dominica recover after it was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

