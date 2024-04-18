Early Voting Opens for Texas Senate District 15 and Harris County Appraisal District Board of Directors Elections

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

April 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The stage is set for an important civic engagement opportunity as early voting for the May 4 Uniform and Special Elections for Texas Senate District 15 and the Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) Board of Directors kicks off on Monday, April 22, running through Tuesday, April 30. Spearheading this crucial process is Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth, the county’s foremost election official.

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth announced that early voting for the May 4 Uniform and Special Elections for Texas Senate District 15 and the Harris County Appraisal District begins on Monday, April 22, and runs through Tuesday, April 30. Vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Tuesday, except Sunday noon to 7 p.m. On Election Day, Saturday, May 4, vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Marking a significant transition, these elections arise to fill the void left by the departure of Houston Mayor John Whitmire from the Texas Senate District 15 position and to elect three members for the first time to the Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) Board of Directors. Previously, the district relied on appointed board members to represent local taxing entities.

Registered voters residing within Texas Senate District 15 are eligible participants in this special election. Meanwhile, the HCAD election boasts a pool of 13 candidates vying for three unpaid positions on the nine-member board.

To facilitate the voting process, various vote centers will be operational from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Tuesday, with adjusted timings on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. On the main election day, Saturday, May 4, voting centers will maintain the same hours of operation.

It’s crucial for voters to bring acceptable forms of photo ID when voting in person. These include a Texas Driver’s License, Texas Election Identification Certificate, Texas Personal Identification Card, Texas Handgun License, United States Military Identification Card, United States Citizenship Certificate, or United States Passport. For those lacking these forms, a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) can be completed at a Vote Center, accompanied by alternative identification such as a utility bill or bank statement.

While Harris County takes center stage, it’s important to note that several other jurisdictions within the county are holding their own elections on May 4, albeit separately from the Harris County ballot. For more information on these specific jurisdictions, a contact list is available.

– Early voting for the May 4 Uniform and Special Elections for Texas Senate District 15 and the Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) Board of Directors begins on April 22 and concludes on April 30.

– Registered voters within Texas Senate District 15 can participate in this special election, while the HCAD election features 13 candidates competing for three board positions.

– Various vote centers will be open for extended hours to accommodate voters.

– Acceptable forms of photo ID must be presented when voting in person, with provisions for those without these forms.

– Other jurisdictions within Harris County are conducting their own elections on May 4, with separate ballots.

