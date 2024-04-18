Ex-boyfriend indicted on murder of woman in Apex parking lot

By Chelsea Donovan

Click here for updates on this story

North Carolina (WRAL) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Tevin Leach, 30, of Holly Springs, on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend last month.

Police say Leach came to the workplace of Felicia Barbee-Battle on March 25 and asked her to come outside.

Kim Chance, who worked with Barbee-Battle at Molly Maid in Apex, said it was not the first time Leach came to the office.

Chance told WRAL News that Leach came “barging in” five minutes after Barbee-Battle arrived at work that morning.

“He looked like the devil – raged, angry, screaming. He could have shot all of us,” she said.

Chance asked her friend not to go outside, but she did, and seconds later, she heard gunshots.

Chance said by the time she got outside to check on her friend, Barbee-Battle was on the ground beside her car.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.