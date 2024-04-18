GM Energy Revolutionizes Personal Energy Management with Innovative Product Suite

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

April 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a groundbreaking stride towards sustainable energy solutions, GM Energy, a subsidiary of General Motors, unveils its latest product suite, poised to revolutionize personal energy management. With an array of cutting-edge offerings, GM Energy empowers consumers to seamlessly integrate electric vehicles (EVs) into their homes, enhancing grid resiliency and unlocking the full potential of clean energy.

Elevating the ownership experience, GM Energy’s pioneering products facilitate bidirectional charging technology, enabling the transfer of power between compatible GM EVs and equipped residences. This breakthrough innovation not only bolsters resilience against weather-related outages but also lays the foundation for future integration with clean energy products, propelling consumers towards an all-electric future.

Available for purchase through a newly launched e-commerce platform, GM Energy’s initial product offerings cater to residential customers, offering flexible bundle options tailored to individual energy needs, budgets, and preferences. With the convenience of online selection, customers can seamlessly navigate through a curated selection of solutions, guided by GM Energy representatives and preferred installer, Qmerit, to ensure a hassle-free installation process.

“At GM Energy, we are dedicated to simplifying the transition to an all-electric lifestyle by empowering consumers with comprehensive energy management solutions,” remarked Wade Sheffer, Vice President of GM Energy. “With our latest offerings, customers gain unparalleled control over their energy usage, mitigating the impact of power outages and unlocking long-term savings.”

Enhancing accessibility, GM Energy’s products seamlessly integrate with current GM mobile brand apps, providing customers with intuitive control over energy transfer between their EVs and home assets. The compatibility extends to the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV First-Edition RST, equipped with V2H bidirectional charging technology, with plans for further integration across GM’s Ultium-based EV portfolio by model year 2026.

To aid customers in navigating the evolving landscape of personal energy management, GM Energy Live serves as an educational resource, offering insights into the benefits of grid resiliency and an all-electric lifestyle. Product specialists stand ready to provide expert guidance and showcase GM Energy’s solutions through an immersive digital experience.

While initial product availability is limited to select states, including California, Florida, Michigan, New York, and Texas, GM Energy remains committed to expanding its footprint over time, ensuring broader access to sustainable energy solutions.

As the world moves towards a greener, more sustainable future, GM Energy stands at the forefront of innovation, spearheading the transition towards clean energy and empowering consumers to embrace an all-electric lifestyle. For more information on GM Energy and its comprehensive product offerings, visit gmenergy.gm.com.

