Harmony Public Schools Hosts STEM-Focused Job Fair in Sugar Land

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

April 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Calling all education enthusiasts and aspiring STEM leaders! Harmony Public Schools, renowned as the largest STEM-focused charter public school network in Texas, is set to host an exclusive job fair in Sugar Land, promising exciting career opportunities and pathways for professional growth.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the career fair will unfold at the esteemed Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land, nestled at 13738 Old Richmond Rd. Sugar Land, Texas 77498. This event serves as a golden opportunity for prospective candidates to engage with Harmony Public Schools’ esteemed faculty and explore rewarding career prospects in the realm of STEM education.

With a commitment to nurturing talent and fostering excellence, Harmony Public Schools invites applicants to come prepared with copies of their resumes, ready to embark on pre-screening and interviews conducted on-site. Walk-ins are warmly welcomed, ensuring accessibility for all eager individuals seeking to make a mark in the field of education. Aspiring candidates can gain insights into current openings by visiting Harmony Public Schools’ official job portal at harmonytx.org/Jobs. Boasting competitive salaries, Harmony Public Schools offers an average teacher salary of $67,000, with the potential to earn up to $100,000 annually, complemented by additional bonuses for teacher experience, expertise in hard-to-teach subjects, club sponsorship, and selection to the esteemed Teacher Incentive Allotment pool.

Beyond financial incentives, Harmony Public Schools extends a comprehensive benefits package, encompassing career advancement opportunities, paid professional development initiatives, and the unique perk of early release Fridays at 1 p.m. – a testament to the organization’s commitment to fostering a healthy work-life balance.

As a trailblazer in education innovation, Harmony Public Schools prides itself on its commitment to delivering high-quality STEM learning experiences, college and career preparation, and character education. With campuses spanning over 20 communities across Texas, Harmony Public Schools continues to redefine the landscape of education, empowering students and educators alike to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

With the 2024-25 school year on the horizon, Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for both students and team members, inviting individuals to join their esteemed community of scholars and educators dedicated to shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

Don’t miss this unparalleled opportunity to embark on a rewarding journey with Harmony Public Schools – where innovation meets excellence, and every dream has the potential to soar. Mark your calendars and seize the chance to shape the future of STEM education in Sugar Land and beyond!

For more info, visit harmonytx.org

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611