Mobile PD: Woman demands that 2 people pay for her meal, shoots into occupied vehicle

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — It’s another week of FOX10 News Fugitive Files and Mobile police need your help finding a woman wanted for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle after two people refused her demands that they pay for her food, authorities say.

The incident happened last Friday in a parking lot on the 3000 block of Dauphin Street.

According to the Mobile Police Department, 35-year-old Stacy Britton confronted two people and demanded that they pay for her meal. When they refused, police say that’s when Britton became agitated and things took a turn for the worse.

“Our victim and the other individual went and sat in their vehicle in the parking lot. That’s when Stacy Britton followed them,” said Sgt. Katrina Frazier. “She began to get into another confrontation with them. At that point, they thought the confrontation was over when Stacy Britton got in her vehicle, rammed her vehicle into their vehicle. She then fled the scene.”

Frazier said Britton then returned and fired shots into their vehicle.

Britton is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police say do not approach her, as she is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crimestoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. And when you make that call, you don’t have to leave your name.

