Stolen ambulance leads to chase, crash in Clayton County, police say

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A hospital patient in Henry County stole an ambulance and led police on a chase before crashing in Clayton County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as Ladarius Williams, was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

They said Williams stole a private Amerimed ambulance from Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, where he had just been discharged, and drove away with ambulance personnel still in the back.

“Fearing for their lives, the victims jumped from the back of the moving ambulance,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Williams drove into Clayton County, “where he had no regard for human life or property, using an ambulance as a wrecking ball, hitting multiple police cars, and causing property damage.”

“He hit a lot of cars,” said Darryl Dancy, who witnessed the chase. “I saw he hit a guy with a barbecue trailer. He was missing a couple of his wheels… I saw a couple of law enforcement to the side. One of them was fixing his wheel.”

The Clayton County Police Department said they were helping Georgia State Patrol stop the suspect, which led to a chase and the suspect crashing into a light pole on Tara Boulevard near Dixon Road.

“I’m just glad it ended the way it ended, with nobody getting hurt,” said Dancy. “And same for him. I’m glad he’s not hurt.”

Authorities took out the ambulance’s tires with spike strips and stop sticks, but Williams continued driving, according to the sheriff’s office, who said law enforcement then used a P.I.T. maneuver to stop the ambulance.

The sheriff’s office said Williams ran away and was stunned with a Taser.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Williams is charged with aggravated assault on LEO, felony fleeing, obstruction, theft by taking, hit and run.

