Students, staff hold anti-racism protest at CMU

MT. PLEASANT, Michigan (WNEM) — There was a rally on the campus of Central Michigan University as organizers shed light on what they say is racist behavior and anti-Black sentiment from some students and staff.

A lot of hurt and disappointment filled the CMU campus on Wednesday, April 17 as students used their voices to fight against racism.

This initially started after a video that surfaced made rounds on social media showing a CMU student saying a racial slur. That video was then brought to the university’s attention and a listening session was held on campus aimed at working with the students that were impacted and finding solutions.

A staffer is said to have used the same racial slur in that meeting.

Students at Wednesday’s rally said this is unacceptable and they won’t stand for it.

“It was very disheartening to hear that coming from someone who’s supposed to protect us as well as advocate for us. It actually makes me quite angry,” said CMU senior Deja Ragland.

“The university needs to focus on policy. So, what we need to do is put something in place to ensure that we don’t tolerate anything like this,” said CMU senior Danielle Lewis. “It isn’t a suggestion that you leave the campus. If you’re harming any student on campus it shouldn’t be, ‘Well, maybe. You go and then we’ll talk about it later.’ It should be, ‘Do not come back.’”

TV5 also had an opportunity to speak with CMU’s president Bob Davies. He has been in consistent conversations with students and faculty. He said the school has parted ways with that staff member as it was imperative that they respond to the situation immediately.

”It’s been a hard time. It’s been difficult. I feel for the students. I’ve seen the pain in their eyes. I’ve seen their shoulders scrouched because of the impact. We are a community that lifts one another up. This community of individuals is a community of students working together and embracing one another, and supporting one another,” Davies said. “Today, at their various gatherings and various protests, they’re providing leadership. We are supporting them in that leadership. We will be present there again to listen, to learn, to hear, and most importantly to support.”

The student who was in the video saying the slur has been suspended, and the university is looking into what the next steps will be concerning that student.

CMU is also now requiring that all students and staff members complete a diversity and inclusion training program.

