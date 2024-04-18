Tree falls on Weston senior living center, four residents displaced

By Web staff

WESTON, Missouri (KCTV) — Four residents of a senior living facility were displaced Thursday morning after a tree fell on the structure.

Officials reported there were no serious injuries at the Weston Senior Citizen Housing, but many in the area lost power from the storms.

Police told KCTV5 that one woman at the living center had been sleeping in her bedroom and went to her living room to lie down an hour before the tree crashed into her bedroom. She was not injured.

Another resident described to KCTV5 her experience with the tree crashing through her neighbor’s home.

“I had to go through the branches just to get to her door and I rang and nobody ever answered,” Rebecca Spencer said. “Finally she yells at me through the window..she had to crawl out between limbs and other things and then crawl out for the kitchen window.”

Power at the nearby West Platte Elementary School was turned back on as of 7 a.m.

The Red Cross was on its way to assist. Spencer said she is able to stay with nearby family for the time being.

“I don’t want to go through this again,” Spencer said. “Definitely not.”

