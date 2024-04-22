Iowa murder victim had ‘contagious smile,’ his family says

By KCCI Staff

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) — The family of one of the victims of a Marshall County murder case is speaking out about him.

Mario Murillo, 28, was one of two people shot to death near Marshalltown on Friday, along with 33-year-old Frances Tillie Gasca.

Murillo’s sister reached out to KCCI to say Mario had a big heart and was the first to help everyone. She says he was a father and loved his kids.

Murillo’s sister tells KCCI he brightened everyone’s day with his goofiness — always making them smile even on his bad days.

