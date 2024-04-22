Man bitten by nearly 11-foot alligator in Collier County

By Jusolyn Flower

COLLIER COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — An 11-foot alligator in Collier County attacked a man on Friday night.

The man was reportedly walking his two dogs near Immokalee Road when an approximately 11-foot alligator bit his leg.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A Nuisance Alligator Trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to the area to remove the gator.

What to do if you see an alligator FWC advises people to keep a safe distance. People should also keep pets on a leash, as they often resemble a gator’s prey.

Individuals should never feed an alligator; it’s dangerous and illegal. If alligators are fed, they may associate people with food, which could put yourself and others in a dangerous situation.

Although serious injuries due to alligators are rare in Florida, FWC ensures public safety through the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP). SNAP addresses alligator threats in developed areas while keeping them in their natural habitat. The program also uses contracted nuisance trappers to remove alligators that threaten people, pets, or property.

