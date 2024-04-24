A Kansas City area therapy dog is the star of a new children’s book

By Alan Shope

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KMBC) — Hudson, a three-year-old golden doodle, is not just a pet but a therapy dog at Indian Trail Elementary School in Independence.

His popularity has inspired a children’s book.

“He loves to go into the library and listen to kids read,” Cassie Hood, a school counselor and Hudson’s owner, told KMBC 9 on Monday.

Hood believes that therapy animals are becoming increasingly popular in schools.

She says he lifts not only the spirits of the kids at Indian Trail but the staff as well.

“Sometimes with little kids they’re having a hard time verbalizing their feelings. Sometimes being able to voice that to Hudson, as the school counselor, I can listen in on that conversation that they’re having with Hudson and I can help them through that,” she explained.

Hudson’s popularity inspired Hood to write a children’s book about him.

“I wanted to teach other kids how they can benefit kids in schools,” she said.

The book, which students can read and color in, is available for all students at the school and can also be purchased on Amazon.

Hudson has been a therapy dog at Indian Trail for two years and works with up to 350 kids every day.

“Just having the calming effect of having a therapy dog just in the room will allow that student to regulate with their emotions and be able to get back to class faster,” Hood said.

