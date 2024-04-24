‘Absolute nightmare’: DoorDash driver’s car stolen on the job in Milwaukee

By Erica Finke

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The key fob to her 2015 white Toyota Corolla is all that DoorDash driver, Casey Miller, has left.

Miller was making her first food delivery around 7 p.m. Saturday near 60th Street and Port Avenue. She said she left the car on for less than a minute to drop off the order when she saw a burgundy SUV approaching.

“[It] squealed, stopped, did a U-turn, passenger guy jumped out, got in my car, and then there was a driver that drove off. And then my car, they drove off,” said Miller.

In two years with DoorDash and more than 6,000 deliveries later, Miller said she’s never dealt with something like this. Now, she’s out of a job and a car.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare,” Miller said. “I was up for 24 hours. I finally got sleep last night, but I am just like a zombie. Like, I cannot believe this is happening.”

Miller said DoorDash does not provide their drivers with insurance, and her insurance isn’t covering the cost of a car rental. She’s warning other delivery drivers so they don’t make the same mistake.

“You just have to be smart about it, you know, check your surroundings and don’t leave your car running,” Miller said.

As of Monday, Milwaukee Police had not found Miller’s car.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips app.

