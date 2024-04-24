Former girlfriend provides tearful testimony on boyfriend’s fate in trial of alleged crime boss Mike Miske

By Kristen Consillio

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — The former girlfriend of missing man Jonathan Fraser took the stand again Tuesday in the federal trial of alleged crime boss Michael Miske.

Ashley Wong wept as video played of her and her then-boyfriend Fraser throwing flowers into the ocean in honor of Miske’s son, Caleb, who died in a car crash Fraser survived.

Wong recalled the relationship between Fraser, Caleb and his wife Delia Fabro-Miske — who became close friends of the couple. She says she believes Fraser is dead and Michael Miske is to blame.

“I truly believe that without Mike Miske walking around, without his authoritative figure, without the money, that Hawaii can be Hawaii again. That we can stop this corruption,” Wong said. “It feels safer. It feels good that people can’t just get an envelope and make things go away.”

Prosecutors are laying out a case that Miske ordered the torture and murder of Fraser, blaming him for the accident that killed his son. Fraser’s body has never been found.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.