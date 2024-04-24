Local grief camp could begin turning kids away

By Justin Andrews

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A summer camp that helps St. Louis area children with grief could turn dozens of kids away if they don’t get male volunteers.

Annie’s Hope – The Center for Grieving Kids has been in Glendale for roughly 25 years and has operated Camp Courage since then.

“The impact you can create on these kids lives, is pretty special,” said Cameron McGinley, a camp counselor.

McGinley knows grief, he lost his dad roughly 15 years ago and was a first-time participant in the camp back in 2009. Today, as a camp counselor, he’s helping dozens of kids grapple with grief.

“Sometimes it is anger, sometimes it is sadness, there are all these different emotions that a grieving kid feels,” said McGinely.

Annie’s Hope Program Director Kaitlyn Paton says 1 in 10 kids in Missouri are grieving the death of a parent or sibling before they’re age 18.

It’s a raw reality and a reminder that our kids need safe spaces to grieve, said Paton. She says for every male counselor, the program can accept three campers.

“So our younger grievers are still trying to process the concept of death and dying. I think our male volunteers help create an environment where young males understand that it’s okay to talk about their feelings,” Patton told First Alert 4.

Camp Courage is set to begin in early June and they still need 12 more male volunteers to help create a safe space.

“That’s scary for us because we want to be able to accept those campers,” said Paton.

While Camp Courage offers fun activities, its goal is much bigger. Every 6-18-year-old who attends has lost someone they love. This camp has helped McGinley, and while society tells boys and men to hide their feelings, like him – you can help.

“My mission as a counselor is sort of change that stigma,” said McGinely.

If you’d like to help or volunteer at Annie’s Hope or Camp Courage, you can contact Annie’s Hope by going to annieshope.org, calling 314-965-5015 or emailing:

JanaD@annieshope.org – Jana Dutton, Camp & Retreat Coordinator

KaitlynP@annieshope.org. – Kaitlyn Paton, Program Director

