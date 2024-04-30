Jake Paul, Mike Tyson fight sanctioned by State of Texas

By Julia Falcon

Click here for updates on this story

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — The July 20 boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is now classified as a sanctioned, professional fight by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.

This means that rules of the fight between the YouTuber-turned-fighter and the former heavyweight boxing champion will be set by the state commission.

The match will happen at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, or you can stream it for free on Netflix if you’re a subscriber.

Tyson hasn’t fought in the ring since he and Roy Jones Jr. met in a 2020 exhibition that ended in a draw. Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champ from 1987 to 1990. He retired in 2005 after winning 50 fights, 44 by knockout.

Paul turned into a pro boxer four years ago. He’s won nine out of his last 10 fights, with six knockouts. His only loss came last year to Tommy Fury, WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury’s half-brother.

Tickets are not officially on sale yet. You can sign up for presale tickets on the AT&T Stadium website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.