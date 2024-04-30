Shreveport apartment complex hit hard by Sunday night storm

By TW Starr

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Storms Sunday night caused widespread damage across the ArkLaTex. One of the hardest hit areas of Shreveport was the Lake Front Apartments on North Market Street.

A lot of cleanup was going on Monday, but more importantly about 23 families are going to have to find a place to stay; 19 of them from just one building. Some of the damage was done during the initial onset of the storm between 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday. And it just got worse after that as the rain poured through the ceiling and residents at the Lake Front Apartments did whatever they could to salvage their belongings and stay safe and dry.

“Everything just started falling in. The water started coming through the ceiling up here and it was just running down. We put buckets everywhere to try and catch the water but we couldn’t. My husband heard something like a little clap in the bedroom and the next thing we know the ceiling, the whole ceiling was falling on top of us in the bed,” said a Lake Front Apartments resident.

“Building 1 is uninhabitable at this time. They have penetrations through their roofs which allowed water to come in and then the downstairs apartments received heavy water damage also,” said Fire Chief Clarence Reese.

Many of the people KTBS spoke with did not have renters insurance and were not sure what their next move would be. Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor was also at the complex trying to get resources to those impacted and we know that the American Red Cross has been called in to help as well.

KTBS also found out Monday afternoon one death has been attributed to the storm in Plain Dealing. A 69-year old man died after his oxygen machine quit working because of a power outage at his home, Sheriff Julian Whittington said.

