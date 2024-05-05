SC man sentenced after having drugs mailed to his home, authorities say

By Stephanie Moore

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WYFF) — A Charleston, South Carolina, man is headed to prison for having drugs mailed to his home, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Omar Sexton, 43, was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina, evidence presented to the court showed that a K-9 trained to detect narcotics alerted on a package at a mail shipping center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Law enforcement said they obtained a search warrant for the package and discovered the package contained approximately one kilogram of a white powdery substance that was determined to be cocaine, and what appeared to be mushrooms and marijuana. The package was shipped from Los Angeles, California on June 19, 2023, and was addressed to a residence in North Charleston. The government obtained surveillance footage they say shows Sexton shipping the package at the shipping center.

According to the evidence, airline records also indicated Sexton traveled between Charleston and Los Angeles several times during the summer of 2023, including from Los Angeles to Charleston on June 19, 2023. Phone records indicated that the subscriber of the phone number on the package was Omar Sexton. SC DMV records showed that Omar Sexton resided at the same address to which the package was sent.

United States District Judge David C. Norton sentenced Sexton to 60 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by a four-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Holmes is prosecuting the case.

