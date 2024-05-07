Legacy Community Health to Inaugurate New Pasadena Southmore Clinic with Support from Houston Methodist’s $50 Million Contribution

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — On Friday, May 10, 2024, Legacy Community Health will celebrate the groundbreaking of its latest facility, the Legacy Pasadena Southmore Clinic, set to enhance healthcare services in the Pasadena community. The event, symbolizing a significant advancement in local healthcare availability, will feature key figures from both Legacy and Houston Methodist, alongside local dignitaries.

Designed by the acclaimed Kirksey Architects, this state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot clinic will span two stories and is slated for completion in 2025. The development of Legacy Pasadena Southmore is made possible through a generous $50 million gift from Houston Methodist, which also supports another clinic location, underscoring a deep, collaborative commitment to healthcare excellence spanning over 25 years.

Notable attendees will include Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, State Senator Carol Alvarado, Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner, and several other key community leaders. These officials, alongside Chara L. Bowie, MA, LPC-S, Executive Director of Operations, and Kenya Flores Melendez, B.A., District Director, Office of TX Representative Mary Ann Perez, will be available for interviews, offering insights into the impact of this new facility.

The ceremony will take place at the site of the new clinic at 1951 Southmore Avenue in Pasadena, TX, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Guests can avail themselves of valet parking and additional street parking options across the street from the venue.

Why This Matters

Legacy Community Health, the largest Federally Qualified Health Center in Texas, serves over 200,000 community members annually. The addition of the Legacy Pasadena Southmore Clinic is poised to address a critical need in an area recognized as a healthcare desert. The clinic will provide accessible, comprehensive healthcare services ranging from adult and pediatric primary care to specialty and dental services. The inclusion of obstetrical services, behavioral health, and comprehensive HIV care further enhances its role as a pivotal healthcare provider in the region.

The groundbreaking of the Legacy Pasadena Southmore Clinic not only reflects the ongoing partnership between Legacy Community Health and Houston Methodist but also marks a significant leap towards closing the healthcare gap in the Pasadena area. This facility will embody the commitment of both organizations to provide inclusive, high-quality healthcare services that serve, reflect, and celebrate the community’s diverse needs.

For more information about the groundbreaking event and the services offered at the new Legacy Pasadena Southmore Clinic, visit legacycommunityhealth.org or contact their public relations office. Join us in witnessing this monumental step in enhancing Pasadena’s healthcare landscape.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.