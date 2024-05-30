Bonneville Deputies search for person who damaged election ballot box

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run accident that damaged an election ballot box.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 1:30 a.m. on April 28th, a dark colored car backed out of a parking space on Capital Ave. near B St. In doing so, the car struck the ballot drop off box on the sidewalk.

They said it appears the suspect pauses and then leaves going the wrong way on Capital Ave.

The suspect appears to be a woman with longer blond hair deputies said.

Deputies ask if anyone can identify her to call police dispatch at 208-529-1200 or you can report anonymously online through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org.