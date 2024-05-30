Idaho State Police Forensic Services achieves high national honors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police Forensic Services (ISPFS) has recently been recognized with several prestigious awards and accolades, highlighting our forensic scientists' exceptional work and dedication.

Project FORESIGHT Recognition

ISPFS has been notified by Project FORESIGHT at West Virginia University John Chambers School of Business and Economics of its impressive rankings for the Idaho fiscal year 2023:

13th out of 212 reporting forensic laboratories worldwide for efficiency.

12th out of 188 reporting U.S. forensic science laboratories for efficiency.

94% efficiency rating.

National Validation Project Recognition

ISPFS has been nationally recognized for completing the best forensic science validation project in the country last year, involving the Randox rapid toxicology screening for suspected overdose deaths in Idaho. This innovative project is having a significant impact nationwide. ISPFS will present this groundbreaking work to forensic science practitioners globally in June, paving the way for robust and responsible implementation of this technology worldwide. We are immensely proud of the scientists who are leading this initiative.

Ed Rhodes Scholarship Award

Scientist Stephanie Wilt was awarded the national Ed Rhodes Scholarship by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors (ASCLD). This prestigious award is given to only one recipient annually, and ISPFS scientists have now received it three times. Congratulations to Stephanie on this outstanding achievement.

National ASCLD Meeting Accolades

ISPFS received exceptional ratings for presentations by our leaders at the national ASCLD meeting. Sexual Assault Forensic Nurses Deb Wetherelt and Madison Helfrich presented our agency's forward progress in forensic nursing programs. Lab System Director Matthew Gamette presented on grants and other advocacy efforts in forensic science. Additionally, ISPFS proposed and coordinated the first annual "National Technical Leader Training Meeting" and launched the "Technical Leader Training Program" at the ASCLD meeting. ISPFS will also make a national presentation in June about technical leader training at the National Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) Grant Training Meeting at the U.S. Department of Justice, requested by the BJA.

"I am incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work demonstrated by our team at Idaho State Police Forensic Services. Achieving recognition for efficiency is a testament to our commitment to excellence. Our innovative projects, such as the Randox rapid toxicology screening, advances robust and reliable forensic science," ISPFS Lab System Director Matthew Gamette said. "The national recognition of our team's expertise and the prestigious awards highlight our scientists' outstanding contributions. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved. The proficient work, professionalism, and poise displayed by our forensic scientists in all their cases continue to elevate our standards and exemplify our dedication to justice."