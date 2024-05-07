Skip to Content
Police investigating shooting outside of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion: source

Published 7:28 AM

By Phil Tsekouras

    TORONTO (CTV Network) — Toronto police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion early Tuesday morning, a source tells CP24.

One man was seriously injured in the gunfire and rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tape and patrol cars could be seen outside of the rap superstar’s home near Park Lane Circle and Post Road.

The shooting comes amid an escalating rap beef with Los Angeles rapper Kendrick Lamar. Drake has offered to cooperate with investigators, the source says.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

