Dog treats stuffed with fishhooks found along Appalachian Trail, Pennsylvania Game Commission warns

By WPVI Staff

WASHINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) — There is a warning for dog owners who take their pets hiking with them on the Appalachian Trail.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says a hiker found dog treats stuffed with fishhooks over the weekend near the George W. Outerbridge Shelter in Washington Township, Lehigh County.

These treats could be deadly to any animal that consumes them, including wild and domesticated animals.

If anyone has any information about the incident or locates more findings, they are asked to call the Game Commission immediately at 1-888-PGC-WILD or 1-888-PGC-HUNT.

