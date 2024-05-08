Skip to Content
Former officer and wife charged with child’s death

By Chris Nalls

    WEST POINT, Mississippi (WTVA) — Authorities arrested a former West Point police officer and his wife for the death of their 4-month-old child.

Officers booked Donovan Jeffers, 24, and Quiyona Pederson, 25, into the Clay County jail on Tuesday afternoon on murder charges.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the arrests date back to November 2022 when the suspects’ child went to the hospital for brain and spinal injuries.

The child died and medical examiners identified the cause of death as shaken baby syndrome and homicide.

This finally led to their arrests last week in West Virginia.

