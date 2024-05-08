‘I killed four people’: Trial hears video evidence of Jeremy Skibicki at Winnipeg trial

By Danton Unger

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA (CTV Network) — “I killed four people,” alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki told two homicide detectives during a recorded interview played as evidence in his trial Wednesday.

Crown prosecutors say the man preyed on four Indigenous women in Winnipeg shelters, and invited them back to his home where they allege he sexually assaulted and killed them before disposing of their bodies, “as though they were garbage.”

Details of the crimes were heard for the first time Wednesday morning in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench during the trial.

“This case is about a man’s hate-filled and cruel acts perpetrated against four vulnerable Indigenous women,” Crown prosecutor Renee Lagimodiere told the court in her opening arguments.

Skibicki is on trial for four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, and an unidentified woman who Indigenous leaders have given the name Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe or Buffalo Woman. He initially pleaded not guilty.

Skibicki’s defence lawyers have admitted the 37-year-old accused did kill these women, but argue he should be found not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder.

The Crown is asking the court to find Skibicki guilty of all four counts of first-degree murder.

“The Crown’s theory is that the accused devised a calculated scheme,” Lagimodiere said.

“He preyed on these women at Winnipeg shelters and invited them back to his home where he assaulted them, often sexually, and killed them… He then disposed of the women as though they were garbage.”

Lagimodiere, in her opening arguments, alleged Skibicki invited Buffalo Woman to his apartment on March 15, 2022 – where he drowned her in his bathtub and “did horrible things to her body” before disposing of her.

She alleged over a two-week period in May 2022, Skbicki invited Contois, Harris and Myran to his apartment where he killed them, ‘defiled’ and disposed the bodies.

In an agreed statement of facts, the court was told DNA of Contois, Harris and Myran were found in Skibicki’s apartment.

Skibicki’s defence has admitted to the killings. However, the details of the crimes have not been agreed to in court.

During the trial, the Crown played a recording of a 911 call from a man who had found the partial remains of an Indigenous woman while looking through garbage bins in a North Kildonan back lane on May 16, 2022.

The remains were later identified as Contois.

Skibicki was arrested in connection with Contois’ death on May 17, 2022. A video of Skibicki’s interview with two homicide detectives following his arrest was played as evidence in the trial Wednesday.

“I really just want to see how far, you know, I could take things because the criminal system is a joke,” Skibicki is heard telling the two detectives in the video.

“I was driven to do stuff like this because I was so, so spent emotionally. I killed four people.”

The subsequent investigation led police to discover further remains of Contois in Winnipeg’s Brady Landfill in 2022. Police believe the remains of Myran and Harris are somewhere in the Prairie Green Landfill outside the city.

The location of Buffalo Woman’s remains is unknown.

