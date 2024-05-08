Orlando coach arrested after allegedly using tuition money for gambling, OnlyFans subscriptions

By Megan Mellado

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — The head basketball coach at Mont Sports Academy in Orlando, Roderick Wilmont, is facing charges after the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said he used money from parents that was intended for tuition for his personal vacations, gambling, and OnlyFans subscriptions.

“It’s pretty sad, you know, because all of this was supposed to go to helping these children develop their skills and get to the next level and show some results on enhancing their skills in sports,” Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez said.

Lopez said detectives discovered the misuse of money after Wilmont was accused of booking vacation homes and hotel rooms in the Champions Gate area for his players but failed to pay full accommodations, even though the players stayed there for months.

“He initially started the deposits, and then once they’re there, they give him the opportunity to complete the payments. He never did. So, for one, he owed about $19,000, and then they switched some of the kids to a local hotel in which they ended up owning money there also,” Lopez said.

Lopez said the records show deposits made from parents spanning all the way up to $45,000.

Now, he’s urging parents to double-check who’s running the programs they’re putting their kids in.

“There’s a lot of sports programs out there that work. As a parent, I would do my due diligence and my homework and make sure your kids get into a program that has a good reputation,” he said.

Wilmont is now facing two counts of scheming to defraud and two more counts of defrauding an innkeeper.

WESH 2 reached out to Wilmont about the arrest and allegations, but we haven’t heard back.

