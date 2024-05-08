School district to add weapon detection systems to all schools

By WRAL staff

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, North Carolina (WRAL) — The Cumberland County School Board Tuesday voted to install weapon detection systems in schools countywide.

According to the school district, the decision was unanimous, and the schools will have OPENGATE scanners across the district in the 2024-2025 school year.

The OPENGATE scanners are portable, ready-to-use, non-intrusive weapon detection systems. In 2023, Johnston County Public Schools added the systems to all schools.

“Providing our schools with preventative tools for the safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance,” said Cumberland County Schools’ (CCS) Associate Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Kevin Coleman.

Coleman outlined the plan to station both OPENGATE systems at two designated school entry points during morning hours, staffed by 2-3 school personnel. Subsequently, the systems would be relocated to the primary school entrance to monitor visitor entry throughout the day.

The district said they will install two OPENGATE scanners in all schools over the summer.

