1 dead after stolen vehicle crashes into body of water in Martin County

STUART, Florida (WPBF) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle stolen out of Boynton Beach crashed into a body of water overnight.

It happened Monday night near Southwest Cove Road and Kanner Highway.

Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder held a media briefing on the incident late Tuesday morning.

Snyder noted when the stolen vehicle entered Martin County, it was followed by a Martin County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit.

The vehicle drove on U.S. Route 1 at a high rate of speed and almost caused an accident.

The vehicle then traveled westbound in the eastbound lanes of Cove Road. Deputies were stationed at Gaines Avenue.

Tire deflation devices punctured the car’s tires.

Instead of going onto Kanner Highway, the vehicle went straight through the intersection, crashed into trees and went into the water.

Officials believe at least four people were inside of the car.

One person is dead, and two others were taken into custody. A fourth person is unaccounted for.

However, the two teenage males who were taken into custody told deputies that there were five people in the vehicle.

Officials remain at the scene, searching the area. The sheriff’s office confirmed charges will be filed in the case.

On Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed to WPBF 25 News the two people have been released from custody, pending an investigation.

