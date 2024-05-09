2 mothers seek answers after stolen car plunges into river

By Ethan Stein, Chris Gilmore

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — Two families are providing exclusive details to WPTV about a deadly car crash in Martin County while expressing their grief and confusion over the situation.

The wreck resulted in the deaths of three people. Officials have only released the name of one person killed, Marcus Griffin, 17, of Lake Worth.

WPTV reporter Ethan Stein spoke with Erica Hernandez, the mother of Enrique Hernandez, who survived the crash.

Griffin’s family members, who gathered together to talk with WPTV reporter Chris Gillmore on Wednesday, said they wanted people to know he was a good kid with a bright future.

“He’s such a sweetheart,” said his mother Meghan Gardner. “You can ask any of his friends. He’d put a smile on your face. He’s a sweetheart. He doesn’t hold grudges.

Griffin was the youngest of Gardner’s six children. She was visibly crying throughout a 14-minute conversation about her son’s death.

“I’m still in denial,” Gardner said. “I still don’t believe my baby’s gone. I still don’t believe he’s gone. I still don’t believe he’s gone. I want to see my baby.”

Gardner said the last time she saw Griffin was when he left for school at Seminole Ridge High where she said he was part of the automotive program. She said police knocked on her door, told her the news then she started to scream.

Jamar Dunkley, who said he’s Griffin’s brother, said he was disappointed with people’s reaction online because he said his brother was not a criminal. He believes his brother got into that vehicle after school, not knowing it was reported stolen.

“He has family that loves him,” Dunkley said. “He’s never been in trouble, so for me to see those senseless comments online without people not even knowing the full story, it’s kind of ridiculous.”

His family described Marcus as a “people person,” who enjoyed skateboarding and thrifting. They believe he got in the wrong car rather than wait for a ride from a family member.

“He’s a kid that grew up in Loxahatchee. He went to Seminole Ridge. He was on the weightlifting team. That’s all he did,” Dunkley said.

Unexpectedly, the family is now planning funeral arrangements. It started a GoFundMe to give him a “dignified” funeral with a goal of $12,000.

The loss has not only caused emotional turmoil but also placed a financial burden on his loved ones,” a memorial post said. “Marcus Griffin’s journey was filled with love and aspiration. His absence is a void that those close to him feel deeply.”

The names of the other two people, whose bodies were found Wednesday in the St. Lucie River, have not been released.

An official with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Hernandez, 18, and a 16-year-old were released from the hospital.

Erica Hernandez said he left Sunday after friends picked him up in a car. She said she got a call from him on Tuesday, the day of the crash, telling her about his arrest.

“He had an accident, that’s all he said, an accident,” Hernandez said. “He said he’s ‘OK. I’m in the hospital’ and no more. I called him and no answer.”

She said she didn’t know his condition or the specific hospital where he was a patient. Hernandez also said her leaves and doesn’t come back because he has a girlfriend.

Investigators said the two teens who survived the wreck could face felony charges.

