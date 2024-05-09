Bossier City man arrested on multiple counts of possessing child porn, sexual abuse of animal

By Web staff

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Bossier City man for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Luis Caleb Gomez, 24, 24, of Bossier City, was arrested following an investigation prompted by a cyber tip. As the case progressed, Gomez reportedly shared pornography with a deputy posing as an underage child, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Gomez’s home in the 200 block of Barrington Drive was searched. Gomez was arrested on 31 counts of possession of child pornography involving prepubescent children, seven counts of sexual abuse of an animal and two counts of indecent behavior of a juvenile.

Gomez was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $850,000.

Detectives work with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force and the state Attorney General’s Office in using the latest technology in investigations of child sexual abuse.

Anyone with additional information about Gomez or any other crimes against children is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

