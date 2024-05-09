HPD officer who arrested former state lawmaker for DUI now accused of drunk driving

By Kristen Consillio

HONOLULU (KITV) — HPD officer Mariah Ah Tou is scheduled for trial next week after being arrested late last year for driving under the influence.

Ah Tou was seen arresting former State Representative Matt LoPresti in the summer of 2022.

“Yeah, karma’s a b–,” LoPresti said.

In September, Ah Tou was arrested for DUI while off duty after hitting a parked car. HPD told Island News that Ah Tou has three years of service and was assigned to the traffic division during the time of her arrest.

Her police powers were suspended shortly after and she remains on restricted duty in the records division. Island News asked HPD for body cam video of her arrest, but a spokesperson told us it’s part of the admin investigation so they can’t release it right now.

In a statement, HPD Chief Joe Logan said: “Our officers, like members of the public, are entitled to due process. Unlike the general public, however, our officers are also subject to possible disciplinary action. We hold our officers to a high standard, and an administrative investigation into this incident is being conducted.”

“Whoever’s in power needs to be held to account,” LoPresti added. “They need to live up to the standards and expectations of the public. That includes me. I know that, but it’s especially the case with officers.”

The police officers union, SHOPO, told Island News “driving while impaired should never be tolerated and as police officers, we are held to the highest standard regarding responsible driving both on and off duty.”

“Off-duty officers are people too,” said Honolulu Police Commission chair Doug Chin. “And while there’s no conviction actually that is happening, that has happened in this case, we would expect that if any mistakes have been made, that the system will hold them responsible.”

Defense attorney Megan Kau added that this could compromise DUI cases Ah Tou was involved with and worsen public perception.

“Especially right now, just given the Katherine Kealoha and now the Kaneshiro trial, I think people in Hawaii are very skeptical about the Honolulu Police Department and its officers,” she said. “This only strengthens their argument that there’s corruption going on.”

